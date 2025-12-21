Carlos Gu broke down in tears on the Strictly Come Dancing final after making a confession about previously being "self-centred", as Claudia Winkleman rushed to comfort him.

Following his last performance alongside partner Karen Carney on Saturday (20 December), the dancer admitted the former footballer has "changed my life".

"No wonder I didn't get a partner last year because I'm not grateful... She taught me how to be a kind, humble person", he said, with Claudia Winkleman quick to jump to his support.

"No baby, you've always been a team player. We love you", the host stated.