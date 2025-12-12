Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ONS reveals UK economy shrank again in October

Defiant Rachel Reeves says she will be Chancellor for years
  • The UK economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in October, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
  • This decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) represents a fresh blow for the government.
  • A shrinking economy is generally unwelcome, as rising GDP signals economic growth.
  • A country is considered to be in a recession if its GDP falls for two consecutive quarters, which can negatively impact wages and jobs.
  • The government had hoped for stronger economic growth to increase tax revenues and support public spending plans.
