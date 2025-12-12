ONS reveals UK economy shrank again in October
- The UK economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in October, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
- This decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) represents a fresh blow for the government.
- A shrinking economy is generally unwelcome, as rising GDP signals economic growth.
- A country is considered to be in a recession if its GDP falls for two consecutive quarters, which can negatively impact wages and jobs.
- The government had hoped for stronger economic growth to increase tax revenues and support public spending plans.