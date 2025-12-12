UK economy unexpectedly shrank in October in fresh blow for Rachel Reeves
Economy contracted by 0.1% in October, according to the Office for National Statistics
The UK economy shrunk by 0.1 per cent in October in a fresh blow for embattled chancellor Rachel Reeves.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its latest GDP figures for the month of October on Friday morning, which revealed that the economy has not grown since June.
ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: "Within production, there was continued weakness in car manufacturing, with the industry only making a slight recovery in October from the substantial fall in output seen in the previous month."
Most economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.1 per cent for October, anticipating that Jaguar Land Rover’s cyberattack recovery would lead a manufacturing bounceback.
Rising GDP signals economic growth, which is generally welcome news for the country’s companies, households and politicians. When GDP is falling, it means the economy is shrinking.
If it falls for two quarters in a row, the country is considered to be in a recession which can hit wages and jobs.
Rachel Reeves and the Government had been hopeful that stronger economic growth can help increase tax revenues and support Government spending plans.
A Treasury spokesperson said: "We are determined to defy the forecasts on growth and create good jobs, so everyone is better off, while also helping us invest in better public services.
"That is why the Chancellor is taking £150 off energy bills, protecting record investment in our infrastructure, and we are backing major planning reforms, the expansion of Heathrow and Gatwick airports, and the construction of Sizewell C."
Businesses reported seeing slower activity in the lead up to the budget in November, sparked by speculation of possible tax measures.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments