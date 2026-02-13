Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What happened at the General Synod today? Church of England row explained

Aine Fox
Moment heckler interrupts Sarah Mullally's confirmation as first female Archbishop of Canterbury
  • The Church of England's General Synod has concluded its years-long 'Living in Love and Faith' (LLF) process concerning same-sex relationships.
  • Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, apologised for 'failures of process' and acknowledged the 'pain and disappointment' caused by the initiative.
  • The LLF process, which aimed to address identity, sexuality, and marriage within Church teaching, cost £1.66 million over eight years.
  • While the Synod voted in 2023 to offer blessings to same-sex couples, efforts to allow these in standalone services have since stalled.
  • The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, stated the process has 'left us wounded as individuals and also as a Church,' with some members reportedly leaving due to feeling unwelcome.
