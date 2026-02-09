Suspect in shooting of Russian general is apprehended in Dubai
- A man suspected of shooting Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, a top Russian military intelligence officer previously linked to the Salisbury poisonings, has been detained by Russia's security service.
- Lieutenant General Alexeyev was shot several times outside an apartment building in Moscow and is currently recovering in hospital after surgery.
- The suspect, identified as Russian citizen Lyubomir Korba, was apprehended in Dubai and subsequently extradited to Russia by the Federal Security Service (FSB).
- Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of the alleged assassination attempt, an accusation which Ukraine has denied.
- The incident takes place as the US aims to secure a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, while Russia continues to launch extensive drone and missile attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.
