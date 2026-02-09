Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Suspect in shooting of Russian general is apprehended in Dubai

Deputy chief of Russian military intelligence shot and wounded in Moscow
  • A man suspected of shooting Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, a top Russian military intelligence officer previously linked to the Salisbury poisonings, has been detained by Russia's security service.
  • Lieutenant General Alexeyev was shot several times outside an apartment building in Moscow and is currently recovering in hospital after surgery.
  • The suspect, identified as Russian citizen Lyubomir Korba, was apprehended in Dubai and subsequently extradited to Russia by the Federal Security Service (FSB).
  • Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of the alleged assassination attempt, an accusation which Ukraine has denied.
  • The incident takes place as the US aims to secure a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, while Russia continues to launch extensive drone and missile attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.
