Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

George Floyd lawyers set to investigate Renee Good’s killing by ICE agent

Will the ICE agent who shot Renee Good be charged?
  • The family of Renee Good, who was shot dead by a federal agent in Minneapolis on 7 January, has hired the law firm that represented George Floyd’s family.
  • Chicago-based firm Romanucci & Blandin, which secured a $27m settlement for Floyd’s family, stated that what happened to Ms Good was 'wrong' and contrary to established policing practices.
  • Ms Good, 37, was killed after dropping her child off at school, an incident that has inflamed tensions in Minneapolis and led to protests across the US.
  • The Trump administration quickly branded the shooting an act of self-defence, despite an ongoing FBI investigation into the circumstances.
  • A YouGov poll revealed a divided public, with 61 per cent of Republicans believing the shooting was justified, while 88 per cent of Democrats and 58 per cent of independents considered it unjustified.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in