Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ghislaine Maxwell’s push to have her 20-year sentence reduced

Ghislaine Maxwell prison interview: Epstein didn't kill himself
  • Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking co-conspirator, is reportedly planning to seek a commutation of her 20-year federal prison sentence, which is due to end in 2037.
  • A document obtained by House Judiciary Committee Democrats revealed Maxwell's plan, which would require approval from President Donald Trump.
  • This move follows the Supreme Court's denial of Maxwell's appeal last month, making a presidential commutation her primary remaining avenue for early release.
  • Judiciary Democrats have written to President Trump, urging him not to grant clemency and alleging that Maxwell has received preferential treatment, including customised meals and special access to a service dog, at the minimum-security Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas.
  • Maxwell was transferred to the 'Club Fed' prison, known for its relaxed conditions, after a meeting where she claimed she had never witnessed inappropriate behaviour from Trump or any man.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in