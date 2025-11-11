Ghislaine Maxwell’s push to have her 20-year sentence reduced
- Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking co-conspirator, is reportedly planning to seek a commutation of her 20-year federal prison sentence, which is due to end in 2037.
- A document obtained by House Judiciary Committee Democrats revealed Maxwell's plan, which would require approval from President Donald Trump.
- This move follows the Supreme Court's denial of Maxwell's appeal last month, making a presidential commutation her primary remaining avenue for early release.
- Judiciary Democrats have written to President Trump, urging him not to grant clemency and alleging that Maxwell has received preferential treatment, including customised meals and special access to a service dog, at the minimum-security Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas.
- Maxwell was transferred to the 'Club Fed' prison, known for its relaxed conditions, after a meeting where she claimed she had never witnessed inappropriate behaviour from Trump or any man.