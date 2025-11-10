Ghislaine Maxwell to seek commutation from Trump after series of high-profile pardons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, is planning to seek a commutation of her federal prison sentence, set to end in 2037, according to reports.

A document obtained by the House Judiciary Committee Democrats, and viewed by Politico, revealed the 63-year-old’s plan, which, if approved by President Donald Trump, could see her 20-year sentence reduced.

In a letter to her lawyer, Maxwell wrote that she would send application details through

“I am struggling to keep it all together as it is big and there are so many attachments,” she wrote in a message along with the subject line: “RE: Commutation Application,” per Politico.

She added, “More coming to replace others…hopefully it will all make sense.”

The Supreme Court last month denied an appeal from Maxwell, who was handed down the lengthy sentence after she was found guilty of recruiting and grooming young women and girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2021.

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime accomplice of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is planning to seek a commutation of her 20-year prison sentence for her role in Epstein’s crimes ( US Department of Justice )

Given the rejection, a pardon from Trump could be Maxwell’s only escape. The president has not ruled out pardoning Maxwell; however, he said he had not given it much thought when asked about it in July.

A letter to Trump from Judiciary Democrats alleges that Maxwell has been receiving preferential and lenient treatment at the minimum-security Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas, where she was transferred to in August.

In the letter, the committee notes that they’ve received information that suggests “Maxwell’s meals have been customized and prepared by federal prison camp staff,” according to Politico.

Maxwell was also given special time to play with a service dog in training, per the report.

Sections of the letter, viewed by CBS News, states that the committee has reportedly received information that the prison staff “has heaped favorable concierge-style treatment on Ms. Maxwell.”

The letter also claimed that when Maxwell wanted to meet with visitors, the warden would arrange the meetings to be held in a special, cordoned-off area.

She was transferred to the prison, known for its relatively relaxed environment, after meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July. During that meeting, Maxwell claimed she had never seen Trump in an inappropriate setting.

open image in gallery Maxwell, 63, was transferred to the Texas prison camp, dubbed “club fed” in August, and has reportedly been receiving preferential treatment ever since ( Getty Images )

She also said she had “never ever [seen] any man doing something inappropriate with a woman of any age,” despite evidence pointing to her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking schemes. Epstein, a wealthy financier, died in an apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

In the letter to Trump, the committee urged the president not to grant Maxwell any form of clemency.

“You should not grant any form of clemency to this convicted and unrepentant sex offender,” Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, wrote to Trump. “Your Administration should not be providing her with room service, with puppies to play with, with federal law enforcement officials waiting on her every need, or with any special treatment or institutional privilege at all.”

Raskin also asked Trump in the letter if he had previously discussed commutation with his staff and whether he had ordered that Maxwell receive special treatment behind bars.

Maxwell recently said she’s “much happier” at the cushy Texas prison camp, where she was transferred after meeting with Trump officials.

“I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass,” Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate, wrote in an email obtained by NBC News. “I am much much happier here and more importantly safe.”

The prison camp is dubbed “club fed” for its comparatively relaxed conditions that boasts dormitory-style cells, no barbed wire, and opportunities to take classes outside of work. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah are also housed there.