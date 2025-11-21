Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to provide new information on Epstein case, lawmaker says

Anonymous Epstein survivor says Trump 'must have known' about victims
  • Ghislaine Maxwell intends to plead the Fifth Amendment if called to testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Rep. James Comer, the committee chair, stated that Maxwell's lawyers confirmed her refusal to provide new information, making further pursuit of her testimony a poor investment of taxpayer funds.
  • Maxwell, currently imprisoned for sex trafficking, had previously indicated she would testify only if granted immunity from future criminal proceedings and provided with questions in advance.
  • These developments occur after the recent signing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act and the House Oversight Committee's earlier publication of 20,000 documents from Epstein's private estate.
  • Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted in 2021 on federal charges related to sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy for her role in recruiting underage girls for Epstein.
