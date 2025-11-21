Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to provide new information on Epstein case, lawmaker says
- Ghislaine Maxwell intends to plead the Fifth Amendment if called to testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.
- Rep. James Comer, the committee chair, stated that Maxwell's lawyers confirmed her refusal to provide new information, making further pursuit of her testimony a poor investment of taxpayer funds.
- Maxwell, currently imprisoned for sex trafficking, had previously indicated she would testify only if granted immunity from future criminal proceedings and provided with questions in advance.
- These developments occur after the recent signing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act and the House Oversight Committee's earlier publication of 20,000 documents from Epstein's private estate.
- Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted in 2021 on federal charges related to sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy for her role in recruiting underage girls for Epstein.