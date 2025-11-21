Ghislaine Maxwell will plead the Fifth in House probe on Epstein case, lawmaker confirms
‘She’s not going to answer any questions,’ Rep. James Comer, the House Oversight Committee chair, said.
Ghislaine Maxwell will plead the Fifth if called to testify before the House Oversight Committee, which is conducting an investigation on Jeffrey Epstein, according to a lawmaker.
Rep. James Comer, the Kentucky Republican who chairs the committee, told Politico that Maxwell — Epstein’s longtime associate who is currently in prison on sex trafficking charges — refuses to provide new information.
“Her lawyers have replied that she’s not going to answer any questions,” Comer said.
“She’s only going to plead the Fifth,” he added. “I mean, I could spend a bunch of taxpayer dollars to send staff and members down there, and if she’s going to plead the Fifth, I don’t know that that’s a good investment.”
Comer subpoenaed Maxwell in July, compelling the former socialite to testify before Congress. At the time, her attorneys indicated she would provide answers as long as certain conditions were met.
Her requests included that she be given immunity from future criminal proceedings and be provided with the committee’s questions before her interview.
The congressman’s comments come two days after President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which compels the Department of Justice to release its files on Epstein. Earlier in November, the House Oversight Committee published a trove of 20,000 documents from Epstein’s private estate, including numerous emails referencing President Donald Trump.
An attorney for Maxwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments