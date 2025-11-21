Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Larry Summers and his wife flew to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island for part of their 2005 honeymoon, according to a report.

Summers, the former treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton and the former president of Harvard, and his wife Elisa New got married in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in December 2005. Ten days later, they headed to Little Saint James, the Harvard Crimson reported.

To reach the island, the pair boarded Epstein’s plane in Bedford, Massachusetts, traveling to Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, where they then took a helicopter to reach the disgraced financier’s private island, flight logs seen by the outlet show.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse girls with Epstein, was also on board, according to the flight logs.

“Mr. Summers and Ms. New spent their honeymoon in St. John and Jamaica in December 2005, which was long before Mr. Epstein was arrested for the first time,” a spokesperson for Summers told the Crimson. “As part of that trip, they made a brief visit of less than a day to Mr. Epstein’s island.”

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Harvard professor Larry Summers and his wife honeymooned on Epstein’s Island in 2005, according to a report ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

In March 2005, Palm Beach Police launched an investigation into Epstein after allegations surfaced that he molested a 14-year-old girl during a massage. By December, Epstein was assembling his legal defense team.

Summers has flown on Epstein’s planes four times — including three times when he served as Harvard’s president.

The revelation comes as Summers leaves his teaching role at the Ivy League school after a tranche of emails between him and the convicted sex offender were released this month. Harvard also launched an investigation into the emails and his ties with Epstein.

Before announcing he was stepping down from his teaching role, Summers said earlier this week that he planned to take a step from public life after the emails came to light.

“I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused,” Summers told Politico Monday. “I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein.”