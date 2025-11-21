Larry Summers honeymooned with wife on Epstein’s island with Maxwell decades ago: report
Ghislaine Maxwell was also aboard the couple’s flight, logs show
Larry Summers and his wife flew to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island for part of their 2005 honeymoon, according to a report.
Summers, the former treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton and the former president of Harvard, and his wife Elisa New got married in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in December 2005. Ten days later, they headed to Little Saint James, the Harvard Crimson reported.
To reach the island, the pair boarded Epstein’s plane in Bedford, Massachusetts, traveling to Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, where they then took a helicopter to reach the disgraced financier’s private island, flight logs seen by the outlet show.
Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse girls with Epstein, was also on board, according to the flight logs.
“Mr. Summers and Ms. New spent their honeymoon in St. John and Jamaica in December 2005, which was long before Mr. Epstein was arrested for the first time,” a spokesperson for Summers told the Crimson. “As part of that trip, they made a brief visit of less than a day to Mr. Epstein’s island.”
In March 2005, Palm Beach Police launched an investigation into Epstein after allegations surfaced that he molested a 14-year-old girl during a massage. By December, Epstein was assembling his legal defense team.
Summers has flown on Epstein’s planes four times — including three times when he served as Harvard’s president.
The revelation comes as Summers leaves his teaching role at the Ivy League school after a tranche of emails between him and the convicted sex offender were released this month. Harvard also launched an investigation into the emails and his ties with Epstein.
Before announcing he was stepping down from his teaching role, Summers said earlier this week that he planned to take a step from public life after the emails came to light.
“I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused,” Summers told Politico Monday. “I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments