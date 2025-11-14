Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prison staff who leaked information about Ghislaine Maxwell’s preferential treatment have been fired, a lawyer for the convicted sex trafficker said.

Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was moved to a minimum security prison known as Camp Bryan after meeting with the Justice Department earlier this year. The DOJ interview followed backlash against the Trump administration for its handling of government files related to Epstein.

One of Maxwell’s lawyers, Leah Saffian, released a statement Friday saying that employees at Camp Bryan “have been terminated for improper, unauthorized access” to an email system that allows prison inmates to “communicate with the outside world,” following a leak of Maxwell’s “privileged client-attorney email correspondence.”

Last weekend, new details about Maxwell’s conditions at Camp Bryan came to light. Democrat Jamie Raskin, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, wrote a letter to President Donald Trump “in light of troubling recent developments in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell.”

open image in gallery Prison staff who leaked information about Ghislaine Maxwell’s preferential treatment have been fired, a lawyer for the convicted sex trafficker said ( AP )

Raskin detailed the “concierge-style treatment” Maxwell was receiving, citing information received by Democratic committee staffers. This treatment included customized meals hand-delivered to Maxwell, a service dog in training to play with and Warden Tanisha Hall being used as her “personal secretary” when reviewing and editing documents.

The congressman also said, based on the information staffers received, that Maxwell was in the process of filing a “Commutation Application” with the Trump administration. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in a decade-long scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls with Epstein.

Raskin’s letter came shortly after the media released private emails from Maxwell. NBC News shared those emails, which were originally obtained by the House Judiciary Committee.

In one email, Maxwell wrote to a relative about Camp Bryan: “It is a well managed well run institution with an excellent Warden who leads from the top…The food is legions better, the place is clean, the staff responsive and polite.”

“In other words I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderlands looking glass. I am much much happier here and more importantly safe,” Maxwell wrote.

In another email Maxwell sent to her attorney, she explained a workaround she and the warden came up with to expedite her court documents.

“I spoke to the Warden about the problem with the mail…I explained that we have a deadline that hinges on the Supreme Court and that I was hoping to have 2 turns of the document before it files with the court possibly as soon as the end of the month.

“Her creative solution was that you EM/scan it to her and she will scan back my changes! Of course that is fantastic as it saves days and days.”

open image in gallery Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was moved to a minimum security prison known as Camp Bryan after meeting with the Justice Department earlier this year ( REUTERS )

Maxwell’s lawyer said in Friday’s statement, “It is clear that no effort to fact check the credibility or veracity of the so called ‘whistleblower’ was made by the Representative or his offices.”

Saffian also said Maxwell has not requested a commutation or made a pardon application as she is preparing a Habeas petition with a federal New York court related to “prisoners’ rights and conviction challenges.”

The attorney claims the new petition shares evidence not available at her 2021 trial.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently said a pardon for Maxwell is “not something [Trump’s] talking about or even thinking about at this moment in time.”

The Independent has reached out to the Justice Department and Camp Bryan for comment.