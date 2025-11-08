Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inside Ghislaine Maxwell’s life at new Texas prison camp

Ghislaine Maxwell prison interview: Epstein didn't kill himself
  • Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, expressed being "much happier" and "safe" after her transfer to the minimum-security Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas.
  • She was moved in August from a low-security federal prison in Florida, days after meeting with Justice Department officials regarding the Epstein files.
  • Maxwell praised the Texas facility for its cleanliness, orderliness, improved food, and polite staff, contrasting it with her previous prison experience.
  • The transfer and her perceived "VIP treatment" at the Bryan facility have drawn criticism from Congressman Jamie Raskin and reportedly caused resentment among other inmates.
  • During her meetings with Justice Department officials, Maxwell said she “absolutely never” witnessed President Trump behaving inappropriately with anyone in Epstein's circle.
