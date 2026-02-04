Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Giant phantom jellyfish with 30ft tentacles caught on video in rare sighting

Rare jellyfish which can grow to size of a school bus caught on camera
  • Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute have filmed a rare giant phantom jellyfish, Stygiomedusa gigantea, off the Argentine coast.
  • The creature, captured at a depth of approximately 820 feet, can grow to the size of a school bus.
  • Its long arms, which can exceed 30 feet, are used to catch prey as it lacks stinging tentacles.
  • The expedition also identified 28 potential new species, including worms, corals, sea urchins, sea snails, and anemones.
  • These discoveries were made during an exploration along the entire length of the Argentine coast.
