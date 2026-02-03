Giorgia Meloni ‘lookalike’ in restored church painting sparks probe
- A restored painting of an angel in a Rome church has sparked debate due to its apparent resemblance to Italian leader Giorgia Meloni.
- The controversy began after an Italian newspaper highlighted the likeness in the artwork at the San Lorenzo Lucina chapel.
- Ms Meloni has publicly dismissed the comparisons, stating she definitely does not resemble an angel.
- The restorer involved in the project denied any intention of depicting Ms Meloni in the artwork.
- Both the diocese of Rome and the Italian Culture Ministry have announced investigations into the church renovations.
