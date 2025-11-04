UK city set to trial free transport
- Glasgow is set to become the first city in Scotland to trial a free public transport scheme, with a pilot launching in early 2026.
- Around 1,000 local residents will participate in the six-week initiative, receiving zone cards for unlimited travel on Glasgow's trains, buses, and subway network.
- The scheme aims to ease congestion, cut fossil fuel emissions, and explore how free access impacts travel choices, access to services, and participants' overall wellbeing.
- First floated in 2021 following a Scottish government recommendation, the trial received official approval on 30 October, with gathered data informing future transport discussions.
- This pilot contrasts with the UK government's dismissal of a proposed plan for free bus passes for young people in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland as “unaffordable”.