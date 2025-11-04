Glasgow to trial free public transport on trains, buses and subway
The pilot scheme is set to launch in early 2026
Glasgow is set to become the first city in Scotland to trial a free public transport scheme.
Starting in “early 2026”, around 1,000 local residents will benefit from the pilot initiative over a six-week period, SNP councillor Angus Millar has confirmed.
Those selected to participate will be issued with Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) zone cards that will permit them unlimited travel on the city’s trains, buses and subway network.
Free public transport aims to ease congestion and cut fossil fuel emissions by choosing public transport over private car use.
“The pilot aims to explore how free access to public transport affects travel choices, access to services and participants’ overall wellbeing,” said Mr Millar.
Current fares on Glasgow’s transport network range from £3.60 to £5.90 on bus services, while a one-way ticket on the subway network costs £1.80 or £4.30 for the entire day.
Throughout Scotland, children and young people under 22 and people aged 60 and over are already entitled to free bus travel using a National Entitlement Card (NEC).
The trial was first floated in 2021 when the Scottish government made a recommendation to assess whether a reduction in emissions and increased social inclusion might warrant a policy of free transport being introduced.
Funds were allocated to support the pilot’s development, which received official approval to proceed on 30 October.
Data gathered from the pilot will inform wider discussions on the future of Glasgow’s public transport.
Christy Mearns, Scottish Greens councillor and transport spokesperson, added: “As a city with one of the lowest levels of car ownership across the whole of Scotland, this will have a transformative impact for people living in poverty and experiencing social isolation and I hope that it will pave the way for expanding free public transport in Glasgow longer-term.”
The news comes as a proposed plan to trial free bus passes for young people under 22 years old in England, Wales and Northern Ireland was dismissed by the government as “unaffordable”.
Read more: Maldives bans smoking for all young people – including tourists
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments