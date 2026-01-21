The price of gold is at an all-time high – here’s why
- The price of gold has reached a new record high of $4,900 per troy ounce, as investors seek a safe haven amidst market volatility.
- This surge is largely attributed to concerns surrounding Donald Trump's pursuit of Greenland and the threat of tariffs, which have strained relations with Western allies.
- Gold has seen a significant increase, rising over 12 per cent since the beginning of the year and a substantial 77 per cent over the past year.
- Silver has also performed strongly, outperforming gold with a 22 per cent climb in 2026 and over 200 per cent increase across one year.
- Market analysts indicate that a combination of tariff threats, political uncertainty, and inflation risks is driving a 'risk-off' sentiment, suggesting precious metals could continue to rise.