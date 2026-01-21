Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The price of gold is at an all-time high – here’s why

Starmer tells Trump he 'will not yield' on Greenland under threat of tariffs
  • The price of gold has reached a new record high of $4,900 per troy ounce, as investors seek a safe haven amidst market volatility.
  • This surge is largely attributed to concerns surrounding Donald Trump's pursuit of Greenland and the threat of tariffs, which have strained relations with Western allies.
  • Gold has seen a significant increase, rising over 12 per cent since the beginning of the year and a substantial 77 per cent over the past year.
  • Silver has also performed strongly, outperforming gold with a 22 per cent climb in 2026 and over 200 per cent increase across one year.
  • Market analysts indicate that a combination of tariff threats, political uncertainty, and inflation risks is driving a 'risk-off' sentiment, suggesting precious metals could continue to rise.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in