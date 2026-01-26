Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The drug that could treat gout – and reduce heart attack risk

Gout is no longer just for royalty – the disease has spread to the masses
  • Medication used to treat gout, such as allopurinol, could also reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes when taken at the correct dose.
  • Gout, a common form of arthritis caused by uric acid build-up, is already known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.
  • A study involving over 109,000 gout patients found that those on uric acid-lowering drugs had a lower risk of heart problems and fewer gout flare-ups over five years.
  • The benefits were more pronounced in patients who achieved lower uric acid levels, specifically below 300 micromol/L, with the recommended target being below 360 micromol/L.
  • Researchers from the University of Nottingham highlighted these findings as "very positive," noting it is the first study to demonstrate this specific cardiovascular benefit.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in