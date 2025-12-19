Government makes major change to tackle ‘sluggish’ planning system
- The landmark Planning and Infrastructure Bill has officially become law, designed to accelerate the construction of new homes and critical infrastructure across Britain.
- The new legislation reduces the number of legal challenges against government-backed major infrastructure projects to a single opportunity, down from three, for cases deemed “hopeless”.
- This measure aims to prevent significant delays, as current legal challenges, though rarely successful, can prolong projects by an average of 1.4 years.
- The bill grants additional powers to development corporations, enabling them to expedite large-scale projects such as new towns and the delivery of affordable homes.
- It also formalises Labour's pledge to offer energy bill discounts of up to £2,500 over ten years to communities that host new pylons and transmission infrastructure.