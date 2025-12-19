Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour has created new barriers for those who would seek to oppose large developments in their area as its landmark planning bill becomes law.

Designed to enable homes and critical infrastructure to be built faster, the Planning and Infrastructure Bill has introduced several key changes to how new developments are passed.

Local campaigners will now have just one chance to bring a legal challenge against government-backed major infrastructure projects, rather than the current three, when cases are deemed “hopeless”.

Those who seek to block developments like this are often known as ‘nimbys’ – standing for ‘not in my back yard’.

Housing secretary Steve Reed said: “Britain’s growth has been held back by a sluggish planning system, slamming the brakes on building and standing in the way of fixing the housing crisis for good.

open image in gallery Labour has created new barriers for those who would seek to oppose large developments ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

“Today that changes. Our landmark Planning and Infrastructure Act will tear down barriers to growth, and this means getting spades in the ground faster, unshackling projects stuck in planning limbo and crucially unlocking a win-win for the environment and the economy.”

Under current rules, anyone can challenge the government’s decision to develop an infrastructure project by submitting a paper submission. Around 58 per cent of decisions are now subject to a legal challenge, Lord Frederick Ponsonby said in January.

These developments include projects like roads, railway lines, power stations, reservoirs, and wind and solar farms.

The Labour peer pointed out that, despite 30 challenges being brought forward, only four were approved – but each legal challenge takes 1.4 years to reach a conclusion. He added that the new process would stop “hopeless legal challenges” from slowing down projects.

These new rules mean that when a case is judged by the High Court to be ‘totally without merit’, it will not be possible to ask the Court of Appeal to reconsider.

open image in gallery Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Steve Reed (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

The bill also introduces extra powers for development corporations to speed up delivery of large-scale projects, such as new towns and affordable homes.

Alongside this it will bring into law Labour’s pledge to give energy bill discounts of up to £2,500 over the next decade for communities hosting new pylons and transmission infrastructure – rewarding ‘Yimbyism’ in these cases.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “We promised to grasp the nettle of planning reform – and we’re delivering. This landmark legislation ends years of dither and delay that has held back too many vital projects, like Lower Thames Crossing and Sizewell C.”

“And we’re not stopping there, this government will leave no stone unturned to get spades in the ground – building the homes families need and the infrastructure our economy needs to thrive.”

Chief executive of National Highways, Nick Harris said: “England’s motorways and major A roads are the backbone of the UK’s economy, keeping businesses, communities and supply chains connected. The Act will help streamline delivery of the transport infrastructure needed to unlock housing, support economic development, and connect people to opportunities across the country.”