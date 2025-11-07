Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Flight attendants sound the alarm about ‘ripple effect’ as US cuts flights

Trump blames Democrats for government shutdown
  • The Association of Flight Attendants and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association are urging Congress to end the government shutdown.
  • This appeal follows hundreds of flight cancellations and delays impacting 40 major airports across the country.
  • Sara Nelson, AFA-CWA International president, highlighted concerns over safety and security risks, predicting a “ripple effect” on flight crews and the wider economy.
  • Union members are already experiencing the economic consequences of the ongoing shutdown, according to Nelson.
  • The situation is worsened by shortages of federal aviation workers, furloughs and fewer security personnel and air traffic controllers, leading to reduced flights and strained cabin crews.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in