How Labour’s ‘Warm Homes Plan’ could save households thousands
- The government has unveiled a 'Warm Homes Plan' to help households access green technology and lower energy bills, backed by £15 billion in public investment.
- Homeowners will be able to access low and zero-interest loans to install solar panels, heat pumps, and batteries, with new rules making solar standard on new homes.
- Low-income and fuel-poor families will receive free upgrades for insulation and clean technology, supported by £5 billion of the public investment, potentially saving some families up to £12,000.
- The plan also introduces new protections for renters living in cold, damp, and mouldy conditions, alongside support for landlords to make energy efficiency improvements.
- Environmental and anti-fuel poverty campaigners welcomed the initiative but called for further action, including reducing electricity costs and providing financial support for households during upgrade installations.