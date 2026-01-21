Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Households will soon be able access thousands of pounds’ worth of green tech to lower energy bills and keep warm year-round, the government has announced.

The ‘Warm Homes Plan’ will see homeowners able to access low and low and zero-interest loans to install solar panels, heat pumps and batteries, the Department for Energy and Net Zero (DESNZ) says.

Low-income households and fuel-poor families struggling to pay energy bills will also receive free upgrades for insulation and clean tech backed by £5 billion of public investment under the flagship plan.

The government has pledged £15 billion of public investment to deliver the energy efficiency and technology upgrades to British homes. Ministers say it will cut bills and reliance on fossil fuels, reduce carbon emissions and lift people out of fuel poverty.

New protections for renters living in cold, damp and mouldy conditions will also be introduced.

open image in gallery Energy Secretary Ed Miliband (James Manning/PA) ( PA Archive )

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said:“It is a scandal that millions of people in our country do not have the security of a home that is warm, affordable and safe.

“With this investment, we embark on a national project to turn the tide - waging war on fuel poverty and taking another step forward in tackling the affordability crisis for families throughout Britain.”

It comes after chancellor Rachel Reeves announced at last years’ Budget that an average £150 a year would be cut from energy bills for all families from April.

Environmental and anti-fuel poverty campaigners welcomed the new plan but called for more action and funding to tackle the issue of people living in cold, damp homes and struggling to pay energy bills.

Here’s what you need to know:

Free upgrades

The warm homes plan includes direct support for low-income families to receive a free package of energy-saving measures ranging from insulation to technology depending on what suits an individual property.

DESNZ gives the example of a family receiving a fully funded installation of solar panels and a battery, saving up to £12,000.

There could also be upgrades to entire streets of social housing, officials said.

Zero/low interest loans

Government-backed zero and low interest loans will be available to homeowners to install solar panels on their roofs, alongside new rules in the Future Homes Standard that will make solar on new homes standard.

open image in gallery Home upgrades available under the government scheme will include solar panels and heat pumps ( Getty/iStock )

The loans will also be available for batteries and heat pumps, to allow greater take up of clean technologies, and are in addition to the £7,500 grant for replacing boilers with heat pumps.

Home upgrades available under the government scheme will include: solar panels, heat pumps, home and heat batteries, smart controls, insulation, and draught proofing.

Renter protection

The plans also include upgrading protections for renters, along with support for landlords to make energy efficiency improvements, DESNZ said.

The department adds that 1.6 million children are currently living in private accommodation suffering from cold, damp, or mould. It estimates that half a million families will be lifted out of fuel poverty by the end of the decade through the plan.

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “The lifeblood of the warm homes plan amounts to a rescue mission for the coldest, dampest homes in Britain – and this must be the priority.

“Combined with long-overdue improvements to conditions in the private rented sector, it could save lives, cut NHS costs and permanently slash energy bills for those in fuel poverty.”

But he called for further reforms to bring down the cost of electricity and provide financial support for households while they wait for improvements to be installed.

“Above all, any use of public funds must come with a warm homes guarantee, built around quality advice on the right installations to deliver, enhanced consumer protections and a promise that every upgraded home will see bills come down.”