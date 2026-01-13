Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zohran Mamdani hopes to install bidets in new NYC mayoral home

Zohran Mamdani becomes first New York mayor to be sworn in on the Quran
  • New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, have officially moved into Gracie Mansion, the city's grand 18th-century mayoral residence.
  • The move represents a stark contrast from their previous living situation in a $2,300 per month, one-bedroom Queens apartment that lacked a washer and dryer and was prone to flooding.
  • Gracie Mansion offers 11,000 square feet of space, a private chef, an ornate ballroom, and a veranda overlooking the East River, along with historical features like Alexander Hamilton's original fireplace.
  • Mamdani, a democratic socialist, acknowledged the potential perception of his relocation to luxury, explaining it was partly due to new security requirements.
  • He expressed plans to open the mansion to New Yorkers who do not typically visit such places and has an "aspirational hope" of installing bidets.
