Zohran Mamdani hopes to install bidets in new NYC mayoral home
- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, have officially moved into Gracie Mansion, the city's grand 18th-century mayoral residence.
- The move represents a stark contrast from their previous living situation in a $2,300 per month, one-bedroom Queens apartment that lacked a washer and dryer and was prone to flooding.
- Gracie Mansion offers 11,000 square feet of space, a private chef, an ornate ballroom, and a veranda overlooking the East River, along with historical features like Alexander Hamilton's original fireplace.
- Mamdani, a democratic socialist, acknowledged the potential perception of his relocation to luxury, explaining it was partly due to new security requirements.
- He expressed plans to open the mansion to New Yorkers who do not typically visit such places and has an "aspirational hope" of installing bidets.