European country extends daily working hours despite strikes and protests
- Greece's parliament has controversially approved a bill allowing private sector employers to extend daily working hours from eight to 13.
- The new legislation, which can be applied three days a month for up to 37 days a year, is intended by the conservative government to create a more flexible labour market.
- The proposal has triggered strong protests and two general strikes, with workers viewing it as an attack on their rights amid a severe cost-of-living crisis, stagnant wages, and soaring expenses.
- Critics highlight that Greece already has one of Europe's longest working weeks and that the country's economic recovery has not translated into higher living standards or improved purchasing power for many.
- Unions argue the bill undermines workers' negotiating power, despite provisions protecting employees from dismissal if they refuse to work the extended hours.