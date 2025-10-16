Greece to allow 13-hour work days despite protests
The proposal has sparked two general strikes this month, with employees viewing it as an attack on their rights
Greece's parliament has controversially approved a bill allowing private sector employers to extend daily working hours, despite strong protests from workers grappling with a severe cost-of-living crisis.
The new legislation permits 13-hour work days, up from eight, which the conservative government claims will foster a more flexible and effective labour market.
The proposal has sparked two general strikes this month, with employees viewing it as an attack on their rights amidst stagnant wages and soaring costs for food and rent.
"When the rest of Europe is in discussions to reduce working hours, in Greece we increase them," stated 41-year-old barman Themis Lytras, whose rent has doubled in the past two years.
This comes as EU data shows Greece already has one of Europe's longest working weeks, averaging 40 hours, compared to Germany's 34 or the Netherlands' 32.
The nation continues its recovery from a debilitating 2009-2018 debt crisis, which wiped out a quarter of its national output.
Strong economic growth in recent years has opened up room for tax cuts and pay increases. But wages remain below pre-crisis levels and Greeks' purchasing power is among the lowest in the European Union, Eurostat data shows.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' government has seen its popularity wane in opinion polls partly due to disappointment over the failure of the economic recovery to generate higher living standards.
"After the crisis, we expected a return to normality," said George Koutroumanis, a former labour minister who called the new law "absurd".
The extended work shift can only be applied three days a month and up to 37 days a year.
The bill protects people from being fired if they refuse to work overtime, but unions say it strips workers of negotiating power in a country where there is undeclared work and where average wages remain relatively low.
The bill, which also gives employers more flexibility on short-term hirings and allows staff to work four days a week through the entire year upon prior agreement, was approved by a majority of lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments