At least 14 dead after migrant boat collides with Coast Guard patrol vessel
- At least 14 people have died following a collision between a speedboat carrying migrants and a Greek coast guard patrol vessel off the eastern Aegean island of Chios on Tuesday.
- A significant search and rescue operation, involving patrol boats, a helicopter, and divers, is currently underway in the area.
- Twenty-four migrants were rescued from the water and transported to a hospital on Chios for medical attention.
- Two Greek coast guard officers also sustained injuries in the incident and were taken for medical treatment.
- Authorities are still determining the total number of individuals aboard the speedboat, with the complete number of injured survivors among the migrants remaining unclear.
