Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

At least four migrants dead after boat collided with Coast Guard near Greek islands

The collision took place in the Aegean Sea near the Greek island of Chios
The collision took place in the Aegean Sea near the Greek island of Chios (AFP via Getty Images)

At least four migrants have died in the Aegean Sea near the Greek island of Chios following a collision between their boat and a coast guard vessel on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in