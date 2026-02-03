At least four migrants dead after boat collided with Coast Guard near Greek islands

NewsWorldEuropeAt least four migrants dead after boat collided with Coast Guard near Greek islandsBookmarkCommentsGo to commentsBookmark popoverRemoved from bookmarksClose popoverThe collision took place in the Aegean Sea near the Greek island of Chios (AFP via Getty Images)At least four migrants have died in the Aegean Sea near the Greek island of Chios following a collision between their boat and a coast guard vessel on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.More aboutmigrantsislandcollisionAegean SeaGreekboatJoin our commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks