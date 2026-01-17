Thousands take to the streets to protest Trump’s demand for Greenland
- Thousands across Denmark and Greenland have protested against Donald Trump's controversial demand for the Arctic island to be ceded to the United States.
- Demonstrators in Copenhagen and Nuuk chanted slogans such as 'Greenland is not for sale' and 'Hands off Greenland', asserting the territory's right to self-determination.
- Trump has previously stated Greenland is vital to US security due to its strategic location and mineral wealth, even refusing to rule out military intervention.
- The protests highlight a diplomatic rift between the US and Denmark, both NATO members, with European nations dispatching military personnel to Greenland at Denmark's request.
- Greenland, home to 57,000 people, remains part of Denmark, with its parliament favouring independence but preferring to stay with Denmark rather than join the US.