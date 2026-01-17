Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands across Denmark and Greenland have defiantly protested against Donald Trump's controversial demand for the Arctic island to be ceded to the United States, asserting its right to self-determination.

Trump has previously stated Greenland is vital to US security due to its strategic location and mineral wealth, even refusing to rule out military intervention. In response, European nations dispatched military personnel to the island this week at Denmark's request.

In Copenhagen, demonstrators chanted "Greenland is not for sale" and displayed slogans such as "No means No" and "Hands off Greenland" alongside the territory's red-and-white flag as they marched towards the US embassy. Some wore red baseball caps mimicking the "Make America Great Again" caps of Trump supporters, but emblazoned with "Make America Go Away".

Meanwhile, in Greenland's capital, Nuuk, thousands led by Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen carried flags and similar banners, heading for the US consulate while chanting "Kalaallit Nunaat" – the island's name in Greenlandic.

"I’ve come here today because I think it’s important to show that Greenland is not for sale. It is not a toy. This is our home," said Naja Holm, a civil servant. Mr Nielsen addressed the cheering crowd outside the consulate.

Organisers estimated over 20,000 people attended the Copenhagen protest ( Getty Images )

Organisers estimated over 20,000 people attended the Copenhagen protest, a figure comparable to Nuuk's entire population. Police did not provide an official count, though other demonstrations took place across Denmark.

"I am very grateful for the huge support we as Greenlanders receive ... we are also sending a message to the world that you all must wake up," said Julie Rademacher, chair of Uagut, an organisation for Greenlanders in Denmark.

Mr Trump's repeated statements regarding the island have ignited a diplomatic rift between the US and Denmark, both founding members of the NATO military alliance, drawing widespread condemnation across Europe.

The territory, home to 57,000 people, has been governed from Copenhagen for centuries. While it has gained significant autonomy since 1979, it remains part of Denmark, which oversees defence and foreign policy and largely funds its administration. Approximately 17,000 Greenlanders reside in Denmark, according to Danish authorities.

All parties in Greenland's parliament ultimately favour independence, though they differ on the timeline, recently indicating a preference to remain part of Denmark rather than join the US. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 17 per cent of Americans approve of Mr Trump's efforts to acquire Greenland, with large majorities of Democrats and Republicans opposing military annexation. Mr Trump dismissed the poll as "fake".