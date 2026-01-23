Food, firearms and fishing – how Greenland is preparing for an invasion
- Greenland's government has issued an 11-page manual encouraging citizens to be self-sufficient for five days in the event of a crisis.
- The manual advises households to stockpile food, medicines, three litres of water per person daily, and includes monitoring firearms, ammunition, and fishing equipment for hunting.
- Officials stated the advice is not an anticipation of a crisis but aims to strengthen overall preparedness, enabling authorities to focus on the most vulnerable.
- The revision of preparedness advice for Greenlanders began last year, prompted by a series of long-term and short-term power outages.
- The manual was released on the same day Donald Trump ruled out a military takeover of Greenland but reiterated his intention to annex the territory, causing uncertainty among residents.