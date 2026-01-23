Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Greenland government has encouraged citizens to ensure they can be self-sufficient for five days in the event of a crisis by stockpiling food, medicines, ammunition and fishing equipment.

In an 11-page manual released yesterday, households were offered “practical and simple advice” about how to respond in a crisis including guidance on drinking water, food, medicine, heating, communication and care for special needs.

Among the items the citizens are encouraged to monitor are “firearms, ammunition and fishing equipment” since hunting can be a source of food in a crisis.

The manual also recommends ensuring access to three litres of water per person per day and stocking up on foods such as dried meat and fish, as well as canned goods.

(Left) A manual circulating in Greenland after Trump’s invasion threat ( Prepared for crises/Getty )

According to the government, work to revise preparedness advice for Greenlanders began last year against the backdrop of a series of long-term and short-term power outages.

The manual was launched on the same day that President Donald Trump ruled out a takeover of Greenland by military force during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, but doubled down on his intentions to annex the territory.

Peter Borg, Greenland's minister for fisheries, hunting, agriculture and self-sufficiency, said the manual is “not an expression of anticipation of a crisis”, but rather to strengthen the “overall preparedness” and security of society.

The advice states that if households can take care of themselves for five days, the authorities can focus on helping “the most exposed” and “normalising the situation”.

Following Trump’s statements at Davos, Greenlanders have expressed a sense of uncertainty about their future. Nuuk residents told The Independent that they do not trust the US President and are living under a cloud of worry.

Julie Rademacher, chair of Uagut, (National Organization for Greenlanders in Denmark) said Greenlanders have been sleeping “with their boots on” since Trump announced his intentions to acquire the territory.

She added: “They have to find their weapons, their rifles. They have to be ready to take care of themselves for five days.

“This is a new era now and we need to be ready.”