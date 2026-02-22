US sailor evacuated off Greenland as Trump plans to deploy hospital ship
- The Danish military conducted an urgent medical evacuation of a United States submarine crew member off the coast of Greenland on Saturday.
- A Danish Seahawk helicopter, deployed from an inspection ship, retrieved the individual and transferred them to a hospital in Nuuk for urgent medical treatment.
- Separately, US President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy a hospital ship to Greenland, alleging that many people there are sick and not receiving care.
- Trump's statement, made on Truth Social, came amid ongoing tensions over Trump's interest in acquiring the territory.
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded on Facebook, defending Denmark's healthcare system, which offers free and equal access to all, including in Greenland, in a subtle rebuttal to Trump's claims.
