Denmark evacuates US submarine crew member off coast of Greenland
It came as Trump announced plans to deploy a hospital ship to the island
Denmark's military has conducted an urgent medical evacuation of a United States submarine crew member off the coast of Greenland.
The operation, confirmed by the Danish Joint Arctic Command on its Facebook page, took place on Saturday about seven nautical miles (13 kilometres) from Nuuk, the capital of the vast, ice-covered island.
A Danish Seahawk helicopter, deployed from an inspection ship, retrieved the individual.
The crew member was subsequently transferred to a hospital in Nuuk for urgent medical treatment.
Also late on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy a hospital ship to Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, alleging that many people there are sick and not receiving care.
“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to his special envoy for Greenland.
The historically strong bilateral ties forged after World War II between Nato allies Denmark and the United States have come under severe strain in recent months.
Trump has ratcheted up talk of a possible US takeover of the mineral-rich and strategically located Arctic island, while Greenlanders have repeatedly said that the territory is “not for sale”.
The president’s Truth Social post prompted a defence of Denmark's healthcare system from the country’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
She wrote on Facebook on Sunday, that she was “happy to live in a country where there is free and equal access to health for all. Where it’s not insurances and wealth that determine whether you get proper treatment”.
“You have the same approach in Greenland,” she wrote, before adding: “Happy Sunday to you all" in front of a blushing and smiling emoji.
