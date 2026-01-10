Greenland leaders hit back at Trump’s ‘hard way’ threat
- Greenlandic party leaders have unequivocally rejected proposals from Trump for the United States to acquire the Arctic island.
- In a joint statement, Greenland's Prime Minister and four party leaders declared their desire to be Greenlanders, not Americans or Danes.
- Trump had reiterated his wish to 'make a deal' for Greenland, suggesting a 'hard way' if not acquired easily, with the White House considering military force.
- Greenlandic leaders stressed that the island's future must be decided by its own populace, without interference or pressure from other nations.
- The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, warned that an American takeover of Greenland would lead to the end of NATO.