European leaders send stern warning to Trump over future of Greenland
- European leaders issued a joint statement rejecting President Donald Trump's suggestion of annexing Greenland.
- The statement, signed by leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain and Denmark, affirmed that Greenland 'belongs to its people'.
- Trump had previously stated he wanted the Arctic territory 'right now' for defence and strategic reasons, citing its natural resources.
- The European leaders emphasised that decisions concerning Greenland are solely for Denmark and Greenland to make, upholding principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
- They also highlighted the importance of Arctic security for Europe and NATO, stressing collective defence in conjunction with allies, including the United States.