Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

European leaders send stern warning to Trump over future of Greenland

Stephen Miller declares Greenland should be part of US and 'nobody will fight' over country's future
  • European leaders issued a joint statement rejecting President Donald Trump's suggestion of annexing Greenland.
  • The statement, signed by leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain and Denmark, affirmed that Greenland 'belongs to its people'.
  • Trump had previously stated he wanted the Arctic territory 'right now' for defence and strategic reasons, citing its natural resources.
  • The European leaders emphasised that decisions concerning Greenland are solely for Denmark and Greenland to make, upholding principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
  • They also highlighted the importance of Arctic security for Europe and NATO, stressing collective defence in conjunction with allies, including the United States.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in