Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European leaders have warned the US that Greenland “belongs to its people” in a joint statement released on Tuesday.

It comes after President Donald Trump said that Greenland’s annexation would be imminent, saying he wanted the Arctic territory “right now”.

On Sunday the American leader said the Arctic island is “so strategic right now” and that annexation would benefit both the European Union and the US.

“We do need Greenland, absolutely,” he told The Atlantic. “We need it for defence.”

“Greenland belongs to its people,” read the statement signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain, and Denmark on Tuesday.

“It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.”

The US leader has had his eyes on the territory since 2019 when he first publicly floated the idea of purchasing the country from Denmark, which runs it as an autonomous and self-governing entity.

open image in gallery Trump said he wanted Greenland ‘right now’ ( AP )

The statement continued: “Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe and it is critical for international and transatlantic security.

“Nato has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority and European Allies are stepping up.

“We and many other Allies have increased our presence, activities and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries.

“The Kingdom of Denmark - including Greenland - is part of Nato.

“Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders.

open image in gallery Greenland holds vast amounts of resources ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them.

“The United States is an essential partner in this endeavour, as a NATO ally and through the defence agreement between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States of 1951.”

The comments come amid a string of barely veiled threats to a group other countries over the weekend as Mr trump warned Mexico to “get its act together” and essentially told Colombian president Gustavo Petro that his country could be the next to face military action.

More follows on this breaking story...