European leaders warn Trump Greenland ‘belongs to its people’ after president’s threats
‘Greenland belongs to its people,’ said European leaders after Trump threats to annex territory
European leaders have warned the US that Greenland “belongs to its people” in a joint statement released on Tuesday.
It comes after President Donald Trump said that Greenland’s annexation would be imminent, saying he wanted the Arctic territory “right now”.
On Sunday the American leader said the Arctic island is “so strategic right now” and that annexation would benefit both the European Union and the US.
“We do need Greenland, absolutely,” he told The Atlantic. “We need it for defence.”
“Greenland belongs to its people,” read the statement signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain, and Denmark on Tuesday.
“It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.”
The US leader has had his eyes on the territory since 2019 when he first publicly floated the idea of purchasing the country from Denmark, which runs it as an autonomous and self-governing entity.
The statement continued: “Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe and it is critical for international and transatlantic security.
“Nato has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority and European Allies are stepping up.
“We and many other Allies have increased our presence, activities and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries.
“The Kingdom of Denmark - including Greenland - is part of Nato.
“Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders.
“These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them.
“The United States is an essential partner in this endeavour, as a NATO ally and through the defence agreement between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States of 1951.”
The comments come amid a string of barely veiled threats to a group other countries over the weekend as Mr trump warned Mexico to “get its act together” and essentially told Colombian president Gustavo Petro that his country could be the next to face military action.
More follows on this breaking story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks