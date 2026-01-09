UK Defence Secretary issues Greenland warning to Trump
- Britain's Defence Secretary, John Healey, stated the UK would not permit its military bases to be used for a US invasion of Greenland.
- He emphasised that Greenland and Denmark are NATO allies, and any UK military support would require a correct purpose and sound legal basis.
- Donald Trump threatened to acquire Greenland 'the easy or the hard way,' citing concerns that Russia or China might otherwise take control of the territory.
- Denmark has firmly rejected the idea of selling Greenland, with its defence minister warning of military action if an invasion were attempted.
- European allies have criticised Trump's stance, pledging to defend Greenland's territorial integrity, while the Trump administration argues the territory is vital for global security.