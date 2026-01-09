Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK Defence Secretary issues Greenland warning to Trump

Vance on Greenland: Europe should take the president seriously
  • Britain's Defence Secretary, John Healey, stated the UK would not permit its military bases to be used for a US invasion of Greenland.
  • He emphasised that Greenland and Denmark are NATO allies, and any UK military support would require a correct purpose and sound legal basis.
  • Donald Trump threatened to acquire Greenland 'the easy or the hard way,' citing concerns that Russia or China might otherwise take control of the territory.
  • Denmark has firmly rejected the idea of selling Greenland, with its defence minister warning of military action if an invasion were attempted.
  • European allies have criticised Trump's stance, pledging to defend Greenland's territorial integrity, while the Trump administration argues the territory is vital for global security.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in