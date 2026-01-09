Britain will never help the US invade Greenland, says defence secretary after Trump claims ‘we need to own it’
US president says ‘we will do something on Greenland whether they like it or not’
Britain will not allow the United States to use its military bases to facilitate an invasion of Greenland, the defence secretary said, after Donald Trump threatened to “make a deal the easy or the hard way”.
Asked if British bases, personnel or equipment could be used to support a US operation, John Healey told ITV News resolutely: “There’s no question of that.”
"Greenland and Denmark are part of Nato. We and the US are part of that alliance with treaty obligations,” he reiterated on Friday, during a visit to Kyiv.
"And so far as the UK's support for any nation with any military action, we will do so if the purpose is correct and if the legal basis is sound."
The White House refused to rule out taking the Danish territory by force this week, but Denmark has maintained its position that Greenland is not for sale. On Thursday, the country’s defence minister said Danish forces will ‘shoot first and ask questions later’ if Greenland is invaded.
Trump said on Friday that he would like to make a deal on the island, but would not commit to talking about money at this stage.
He told reporters at the White House that the US needs to own Greenland to prevent Russia or China from occupying it in the future.
"We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour," Trump said while meeting with oil company executives in Washington.
Greenland has a population of 57,000 people and is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. The US already maintains a military presence on the island under a 1951 agreement.
Britain and Denmark’s European allies have rebuked Trump in recent days, insisting they would strongly oppose US military action or a sale.
Leaders pledged they would "not stop defending" the island’s territorial integrity in a joint statement seen as a message to the US this week.
Sir Keir Starmer "set out his position" on Greenland in a phone call with Mr Trump on Wednesday evening, described by Downing Street sources as "positive" and "friendly".
The prime minister has said Greenland's future must be a matter for the people of the territory and Denmark alone.
The call with Trump was followed by a flurry of diplomatic activity, including conversations with both Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte on the need to "do more to deter Russian aggression" in the High North.
The Trump administration has argued that Denmark has not done enough to ensure that Greenland can uphold global security.
Vice president JD Vance told Fox News this week: “Europe has failed to contend with the fundamental argument the president, and the entire administration, has made.”
“Greenland is critical, not just to our national security, but to the world’s national security,” he added, outlining the territory’s role in missile defence.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks