Greens gain five London councillors in mass defection from Labour
- Five Labour councillors in Brent, London, have defected to the Green Party, marking a significant blow to Sir Keir Starmer's party ahead of next year's crucial local elections.
- The defectors include former cabinet member Harbi Farah and former whip Iman Ahmadi-Moghaddam, alongside Mary Mitchell, Tony Ethapemi, and Erica Gbajumo.
- Green Party leader Zack Polanski welcomed the new members, claiming the move reflects a “Green surge” in London and mirrors sentiments heard across the country.
- The defections raise concerns that the Green Party could gain control of Labour councils, including Camden, which covers Sir Keir's constituency, potentially impacting his leadership.
- This event reflects a broader trend of political realignments, with the Green Party experiencing a surge in membership and similar defections occurring from the Conservative Party to Reform UK.