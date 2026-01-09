Polanski says Greens could form pact with Labour – under one condition
- Green Party leader Zack Polanski stated he would not consider an electoral pact with Labour while Keir Starmer is leader, believing it would lead to a "worse version of Nigel Farage".
- Polanski indicated he might consider an alliance if Angela Rayner or Andy Burnham were Labour leader, though he expressed reservations about both.
- He accused Sir Keir Starmer of being the first Labour leader to try and destroy his own progressive coalition by "purging" socialists, arguing these individuals are now finding a home in the Green Party.
- Polanski criticised potential Labour successors Wes Streeting and Shabana Mahmood, citing Streeting's handling of the doctors' pay dispute and Mahmood's stance on migration.
- The Green Party has seen a significant boost in support since Polanski's election, with rising opinion poll numbers and defections from Labour councillors, which he attributes to the party's focus on economic justice.