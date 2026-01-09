Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Green Party is willing to consider joining an electoral pact with Labour to stop Nigel Farage’s Reform UK – but not while Sir Keir Starmer is leader, Zack Polanski has said.

With his party rising rapidly in the opinion polls, there has been widespread speculation that the Greens could work with the Labour Party to take on Reform at the local elections in May – but leader Mr Polanski has insisted his priority now is “to replace Labour, not work with them”.

Pressed on whether he would be open to a pact, Mr Polanski told The Independent he would consider an alliance with Labour if former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner or Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham were to become leader, but said such a deal is out of the question at present.

“Under no circumstances could I see a scenario where I’d want to work with Labour led by Keir Starmer,” he said.

“All I think working with Keir Starmer would do is create an even worse [version of] Nigel Farage down the track.”

With the prime minister’s position under scrutiny amid widespread speculation about attempts to replace him, Mr Polanski pointed to potential leaders he would work with, while ruling out others.

open image in gallery The Green Party has seen a significant boost in the polls since Zack Polanski was elected leader in September ( Stefan Rousseau/PA )

He said: “I feel it would be easier to work with someone like [former deputy prime minister] Angela Rayner, but it’s not for me to decide whether she’s lost public trust

“Angela Rayner, I think, has been tarnished by her previous role in this Labour government, where we had children being pushed into poverty,” Mr Polanski said.

He argued that the recent U-turn to end the two-child benefit cap was “18 months too late” and “forced on Labour” partly because of the political success of the Greens rather than pressure from the likes of Ms Rayner.

He went on: “Andy Burnham probably is the outlier, but I can’t see a scenario where he could get back into parliament whilst we have the control ‘freakery’ of this Labour government.”

The Green Party leader accused Sir Keir of being “the first Labour leader in history that’s wanted to destroy his own progressive coalition” by “purging” socialists from his party.

“I think those people have realised in increasing numbers that their home is in the Green Party. That’s why I say we’re not here to be disappointed by Labour or concerned by Labour. We’re here to replace Labour.”

He added: “I think the Green Party can absolutely lead the left, and I will play my part in that as leader of the Green Party.”

open image in gallery Polanski said the Greens could work with a Labour Party led by Angela Rayner or Andy Burnham ( James Manning/PA )

Mr Polanski was also scathing about two of the favourites to succeed Sir Keir – Wes Streeting and Shabana Mahmood, who was recently feted by Sir Tony Blair.

“Shabana Mahmood is someone who has actively fuelled the anti-migrant rhetoric that was started with Reform but seems to be finished by this Labour Party,” he said.

He highlighted issues such as the proscribing of Palestine Action and the “unconscionable” treatment of supporters of the group who are on hunger strike while awaiting trial in prison for alleged break-ins or criminal damage.

Meanwhile, the doctors’ pay dispute has also confirmed Mr Polanski’s distaste for the health secretary.

“He [Wes Streeting] is showing his true colours. Where are they taking the fight over multi-millionaires or billionaires or taxing wealth? No, they’re taking it to the doctors who have received a cut in real terms over the last 17 years.

“Not only has Streeting not negotiated with them in a fair, transparent way, he’s also resorted to name-calling in public. That’s not someone I can imagine myself working with.”

Mr Polanski spoke to The Independent at the end of last year, where he dramatically won the leadership of his party on a “populist left” ticket and then saw them attract the support of former Labour voters.

open image in gallery Polanski won the leadership of the party of a populist left ticket, attracting disenfranchised voters ( Getty )

The party has seen a significant boost in support since Mr Polanski’s election, with one opinion poll conducted by FindOutNow in October putting the Greens neck and neck with Labour and another this week putting them two points ahead. And last month, five Labour councillors from Brent Council in London announced they were defecting to the Greens.

The interview also saw him admit that he enjoys the fact that leading figures in Labour are scared enough of him to attack him in public, arguing it has proven that the Greens have become a significant political force in the UK under his leadership, with a new focus “on economic justice”.

Attack videos have come from Mr Streeting and home office minister, Mike Tapp.

He said: “We've also got the chancellor Rachel Reeves during her biggest speech of the year, using that moment to make cheap jokes at my expense. And what’s beautiful about all of this is how it keeps backfiring every single time.

“It is creating the reverse effect for them, where people are recognising how badly they have failed. I say, ‘bring on the attacks in 2026’ because we’re ready for them and we’re only getting stronger.”