Labour slumps to record poll low while Reform and Greens surge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour has fallen to its lowest rating in a YouGov poll, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party almost level with the Conservatives, Greens and Liberal Democrats.

The new poll, commissioned by the Times, found that 17 per cent of voters back Labour, the same number that would vote for Kemi Badenoch’s Tories, while Reform UK continue to surge ahead on 27 per cent.

The Greens sit at 16 per cent, the party’s highest level of support, closely followed by the Liberal Democrats on 15 per cent.

It comes as Sir Keir has been warned that he could struggle to turn the party’s fortunes around following last week’s defeat in a Welsh by-election.

Labour faces being pinched from the left and the right, with concerns about voters being lost to Reform or the surging Greens.

Tuesday’s figures represent the lowest rating that Labour have recorded in YouGov figures, and show the Greens are surging among younger voters.

The data suggests that 40 per cent of people aged 18-24 currently intend to vote for Zack Polanski’s party, with Labour lagging in second at 21 per cent, and the Liberal Democrats in third on 13 per cent.

Among over 65s, Reform are in the lead.

It comes after Labour were pushed into third place in the Caerphilly by-election last week, recording just 11 per cent of the vote in the contest for the Senedd seat.

Plaid Cymru’s Lindsay Whittle (centre) makes a speech after being declared winner (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

They finished behind Nigel Farage’s Reform, and Plaid Cymru, who were victorious.

It was the first time that Labour had lost an election in the former mining town in more than a century, and the prime minister said that he had been “deeply disappointed” by the result and that his party “clearly need to do much more”.

Pollsters and politicians are looking ahead to next year’s local elections, as well as national elections for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments, with predictions that they could be a bruising prospect for the government.

The landmark will be a crucial test of how Labour are performing in power, and could be seen as a deadline for the prime minister to start delivering on the government’s priorities.

Following the defeat, the Andy Burnham-allied pressure group Mainstream warned that Labour “will be wiped out in Wales next May without a major reset”, advising Sir Keir to “reject the hyper-factional culture [that is] determined to concentrate power at the top of the party”.

While Ipsos pollster Keiran Pedley told The Independent that it is “hard to see how Labour will turn things around”.