Border Patrol boss Greg Bovino issues defiant message after being demoted
- Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who was demoted from his leadership role in Minnesota this week, has issued a video statement from Mount Rushmore.
- In the message, Bovino praised his “Mean Green Machine” team and told federal immigration officers, “I love you.”
- "Team, behind me are a few individuals there, that's the original turn and burn, the folks that help make America," Bovino said. "I'm very proud of what you, the Mean Green Machine, are doing in Minneapolis right now."
- "I also want you to know I've got your back now and always," he continued. "I love you, I support you and I salute you."
- President Donald Trump reassigned Bovino, sending him back to his post in El Centro, California, after the shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis this weekend. Trump sent border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to replace him and said, “Bovino is pretty good, but he’s a pretty out-there kind of guy. Maybe it wasn’t good here.”
