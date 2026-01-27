Who is Greg Bovino? The ‘Little Napoleon’ seemingly ditched by Trump
- Greg Bovino, Customs and Border Protection’s Commander at Large, has been removed from his role leading an immigration operation in Minneapolis.
- This decision follows the fatal shootings of two US citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, during confrontations with officers within a month.
- DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin denied Bovino had been demoted, stating he remains a key part of the president’s team.
- Bovino, known for his controversial 'Little Napoleon' persona and aggressive tactics, has faced criticism for his actions and statements, including blaming Democrats and journalists for escalating tensions.
- His social media accounts have reportedly been suspended, and there are suggestions he may retire soon, having previously stated an intention to retire at 57.