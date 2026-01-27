Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is Greg Bovino? The ‘Little Napoleon’ seemingly ditched by Trump

'There are actions and consequences that come from those choices', says Greg Bovino
  • Greg Bovino, Customs and Border Protection’s Commander at Large, has been removed from his role leading an immigration operation in Minneapolis.
  • This decision follows the fatal shootings of two US citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, during confrontations with officers within a month.
  • DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin denied Bovino had been demoted, stating he remains a key part of the president’s team.
  • Bovino, known for his controversial 'Little Napoleon' persona and aggressive tactics, has faced criticism for his actions and statements, including blaming Democrats and journalists for escalating tensions.
  • His social media accounts have reportedly been suspended, and there are suggestions he may retire soon, having previously stated an intention to retire at 57.
