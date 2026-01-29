New tactics deployed to tackle invasive grey squirrels
- The government is supporting research into a contraceptive 'pill' for grey squirrels as part of a multi-faceted strategy to control the invasive species.
- Officials will monitor reintroduced pine martens in Gloucestershire's Forest of Dean to assess their impact on grey squirrel numbers, following successes in Ireland and Scotland.
- Landowners are encouraged to manage grey squirrels with grants for traps and support for trained volunteers, as part of an updated five-year government policy.
- Grey squirrels, introduced in the 19th century, number 2.7 million and aggressively out-compete native red squirrels, transmit a fatal virus, and cause an estimated £37 million in annual woodland damage.
- Native red squirrel numbers have plummeted to just 38,900, with conservationists stressing the urgency of translating policy into coordinated, long-term action to prevent their disappearance from UK woodlands.
