Guinness to open London brewery on Tuesday

Guinness is to open its new brewery in London later this week
Guinness is to open its new brewery in London later this week (PA)
  • Guinness is opening a new £73 million brewery in Covent Garden, London, this week, marking its fifth global location.
  • The facility will produce four permanent beers, though the iconic stout will continue to be exclusively brewed in Dublin.
  • Owner Diageo aims to capitalise on Guinness's surging popularity, particularly among a younger demographic, and expand its presence across the UK.
  • The 54,000 sq ft venue will offer guided tours, tastings, and two restaurants, creating 250 new jobs.
  • The company expects to welcome over half a million visitors to the new London site in its first year.
