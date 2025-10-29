Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Guinness to open 54,000 square-foot London venue

  • Guinness is set to open a new brewery attraction, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, in Old Brewer’s Yard, Covent Garden, London, on Thursday, December 11.
  • The 54,000 square-foot venue will offer immersive experiences, microbrewery tours, and tastings of various craft brews, including non-stout and low-alcohol options.
  • Visitors can learn the brand's famous "surge and settle" pouring technique and explore its heritage, though the Guinness stout itself will be imported from Dublin.
  • The attraction will feature several restaurants, including Gilroy’s Loft and Porter’s Table, helmed by chef Pip Lacey, serving British coastal produce and handmade pies by chef Calum Franklin.
  • This London outpost marks Guinness's third global tourist attraction, following locations in Baltimore, USA, and Dublin, with tickets becoming available in November.
