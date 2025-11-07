Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Misconduct hearings for six police officers after crash killed three young people

Drone footage of fatal Cardiff car crash scene
  • Six Gwent Police officers will face disciplinary proceedings for misconduct and gross misconduct following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
  • The proceedings stem from the police force's response to missing persons reports related to a fatal crash in March 2023 that killed Eve Smith, Darcy Ross and Rafel Jeanne.
  • Allegations against the officers include failures in supervising missing persons enquiries, not conducting basic investigations or house searches, and giving dishonest accounts to supervisors and IOPC investigators.
  • The IOPC examined over 30 complaints from the victims' families concerning the actions and communication of both Gwent Police and South Wales Police.
  • Gwent Police has acknowledged the IOPC's findings and confirmed they will now commence the process for holding the relevant misconduct hearings and meetings.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in